Ali Capper appointed chair of British Berry Growers

British Berry Growers (BBG) has announced the appointment of Ali Capper as its new chair, with onboarding to start in July 2026, followed by a formal role start in November 2026.

Ali will succeed Nick Marston, the current chair of BBG, who announced his planned retirement earlier this year.

Ali brings extensive experience of fresh produce leadership and advocacy, having served as executive chair of British Apples & Pears Limited (BAPL) for the past eight years. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for UK berry production as growers face ongoing cost pressures, labour challenges, and the need for long-term investment to remain competitive.

© British Berry Growers

Ali Capper

Lochy Porter, deputy chair of British Berry Growers, said: "We thank Nick for his dedication and are delighted that Ali will be joining British Berry Growers. She brings a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing UK horticulture, along with a strong track record of delivering effective representation and strategic leadership. "This appointment reflects our ambition to strengthen advocacy for British berry growers and to ensure the sector is well positioned for sustainable growth."

Ali Capper said: "It is a real privilege to be asked to lead British Berry Growers at such a pivotal time for UK fresh produce. Berry growers are operating in an increasingly competitive and complex environment, and strong representation has never been more important.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with growers, retailers, and government to help secure a confident and sustainable future for the sector.

© British Berry Growers

Nick Marston

"After eight years with British Apples & Pears Limited, I will be very sad to step away from a sector and organisation I care deeply about. I am fully committed to supporting a smooth and positive transition throughout 2026 and to continuing to work for the wider success of the British fruit industry."

James Simpson, vice chair of British Apples & Pears Limited, said: "It has been a pleasure to work alongside Ali. She has brought energy, focus, and renewed collaboration to the apple and pear sector, and we have gone from strength to strength under her leadership.

"We will work with Ali and British Berry Growers to ensure an orderly transition through the course of this year as we begin the process of appointing her successor and continuing to deliver for our members. Ali remains executive chair of BAPL until the new role starts in November 2026."

© British Berry GrowersFor more information:

British Berry Growers

Tel: +44 (0) 7966 521779

Email: [email protected]

www.britishberrygrowers.org.uk