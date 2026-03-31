Türkiye consumers pay 73% more for pesticide-tested produce

Consumers in Türkiye are paying higher prices for food labeled as "safe" or pesticide-tested, as concerns over chemical residues influence purchasing behaviour in fresh produce.

Data indicates that choosing verified or analysed products can cost up to 73% more than equivalent items sold through discount retailers. A basic basket including carrots, potatoes, onions, oranges, green apples, tomatoes, and pears is priced at around ₺406 (US$9) at discount supermarkets. The same basket increases to ₺702 (US$16) when sourced from retailers offering pesticide-tested or certified products.

Retailers have expanded ranges of certified and lab-tested goods following increased public awareness and alerts linked to Türkiye-origin products in European Union monitoring systems. The extent to which higher prices reflect production and certification costs or retail pricing remains unclear.

Consumer groups state that this pricing structure affects access. Ergun Kilic, head of the Consumer Rights Association, said safe food should not depend on market dynamics. "This issue cannot be left to companies. Risk-free food being accessible only to certain groups is against both the constitution and universal consumer rights," he said.

Concerns over pesticide residues continue to influence the market. A 2025 report cited by BBC found that one in three food samples in Istanbul exceeded legal residue limits, while unauthorized pesticide use was detected in 33% of tested products. Multiple residues were also identified in samples, raising concerns over cumulative exposure.

Alternative supply channels connecting producers and consumers have not reduced prices. Mixed fruit and vegetable packages in these systems can reach ₺500 (US$11), around 53% higher than discount supermarket levels.

According to Yasar Adali, director of the social initiative Postane, cost structures differ between ecological and conventional production. "In ecological production, costs are directly reflected in product prices. To prevent this and make fair food the norm, it must be supported through public incentives," he said.

Experts also point to the need for increased transparency in pesticide monitoring, support for local production, and reduced reliance on chemical inputs. Oya Ayman from the Bugday Association said, "Scientific studies are showing that Türkiye's entire population can be fed through ecological farming methods."

Rising awareness of pesticide risks is influencing pricing and positioning in the market. Without changes in oversight and support measures, access to tested or certified produce is expected to remain uneven.

Source: Turkiye Today