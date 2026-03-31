Kenya expands cold-chain and cargo capacity at JKIA

For food industry investors, the master plan's cold-chain support facilities represent an upgrade for Kenya's horticulture sector, which exports cut flowers and fresh vegetables to Europe and the United Kingdom.

Exports are expected to grow at 4% annually, compared to imports at 3%, supported by Kenya's position in perishable logistics. The new cargo precinct will enable the segregation of freight operations, while reserved land for "Cargo Future Expansion" allows for the development of additional warehouses and logistics parks. New electrical substations are planned to support cold storage and cargo-handling equipment, with the aim of reducing aircraft turnaround times and maintaining cold-chain integrity.

JKIA currently operates with a single runway, which is expected to reach capacity as early as 2027. Planned upgrades in the 2026 to 2029 phase include a runway-end taxiway, an additional connecting taxiway, and two rapid-exit taxiways to reduce runway occupancy times. Further expansion is scheduled for the 2030 to 2039 phase, enabling independent operations and increasing airfield capacity.

The master plan also includes a dedicated cargo precinct to separate freight from passenger traffic. Apron expansion will add 40 narrow-body and 9 wide-body stands at the new Passenger Terminal Building, allowing multiple freighters to operate simultaneously.

Rail integration forms part of the logistics setup. The Line 5 Commuter Railway will extend to the cargo precinct, Airport City, and Ruai, and will connect with the Standard Gauge Railway network. This allows containerised cargo arriving from Mombasa Port to be transferred directly to the airport, reducing road congestion, transport costs, and emissions.

For logistics investors, the cargo precinct provides opportunities in warehousing, cold storage, and freight forwarding. If implemented as planned, the JKIA Master Plan is expected to expand Nairobi's role in air cargo over the coming decades.

Source: Food Business