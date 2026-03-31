Australian farmers seek support on fertiliser and fuel supply

The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the Federal Government's decision to establish a fertiliser taskforce, commit to fertiliser underwriting, and defer the phased transition to full cost recovery for export regulatory services until 1 July 2027. The transition had originally been scheduled for 1 July 2026.

NFF President Hamish McIntyre said the measures provide relief for farmers and exporters facing input cost pressure and market uncertainty. "These are practical decisions we've called for that will deliver more certainty for farmers and exporters at a time when margins are under real pressure," he said. "It reflects the realities facing agriculture right now, including the difficulties in securing critical inputs like fertiliser."

The NFF said it had been advocating for measures to reduce cost pressures across the supply chain linked to the conflict in the Middle East and the European Union trade deal. It warned that additional cost burdens risk affecting competitiveness and confidence, while noting the latest decision supports exporting industries with tight margins.

The organisation also addressed the National Cabinet agreement on a National Fuel Security Plan. "National coordination is critical in a situation like this, and we welcome efforts to bring governments together to respond," Mr. McIntyre said, adding that more detail is needed on securing fuel supply for farmers.

Concerns remain around supply and costs as the sector prepares for winter sowing. The NFF said measures such as halving the fuel excise may support consumers but have a limited direct impact on farmers and could affect demand. It reiterated the need for an agriculture-specific plan covering fuel access, coordination, and targeted support.

The organisation also welcomed the government's commitment to underwrite fuel imports, while noting that measures should be monitored to avoid passing costs onto farmers.

Separately, AUSVEG has called for clarity on access to inputs, including fuel, fertiliser, and freight, as supply uncertainty continues to affect vegetable growers. A survey of more than 200 growers found that 28% have reduced or stopped planting schedules, while a further 16% are considering changes.

AUSVEG CEO Michael Coote said: "The ongoing uncertainty and instability are not sustainable if the supply of safe, fresh, quality Australian vegetables is to be maintained for all Australians. All governments need to understand the crucial importance of the national vegetable industry to Australia's basic food security, as well as the industry's specific needs as part of an urgent national response."

Growers reported rising input costs and limited ability to pass increases through the supply chain, with diesel and fertiliser availability tightening. Industry groups continue to call for measures to ensure access to inputs and maintain production continuity.

For more information:

Ausveg

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au\

NFF

Tel: +61 (0) 2 6269 5666

Email: [email protected]

www.nff.org.au