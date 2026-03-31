"I've never seen tomato prices this high before"

Tomato prices are steadily rising at auctions in Almeria, the main growing region for this vegetable in Spain and across Europe during winter. Prices have surged across all references, with pear tomatoes nearing 3 euros per kilogram. The supply shortage in the key producing countries is driving the increase.

"I have never seen such high tomato prices before," stated Stephan van Marrevijk, Sales Manager of the Almeria company Vicasol. Currently, supply is limited in Spain and other Mediterranean countries, such as Morocco and Italy. The Netherlands also does not have substantial volumes yet. Thus, demand far exceeds supply during the days leading up to Easter.

As with other origins, this production gap in Almeria is mainly caused by adverse weather conditions in January and February, with the effects on the crops felt nearly two months later. "In February, we had somewhat higher volumes than usual, but now they have been reduced by more than half."

"Prices started to surge about three weeks ago, and I don't think they'll drop anytime soon. I predict that there will be a tomato shortage throughout April," Stephan stated.

Typically, when prices rise significantly in one reference, demand moves to other options. However, this time there are no alternatives due to a nationwide tomato shortage, including cherry varieties, even though demand remains high despite the higher prices. "All these factors have converged to create this situation," he explained.

"It's been a very irregular season for all greenhouse vegetables, including zucchini, eggplant, and especially peppers, which have faced quality issues caused by Thrips parvispinus," he stated.

For more information:

Stephan van Marrewijk

Vicasol

04738 Puebla de Vícar (Almería) - Spain

Tel: +34 950 55 32 00

Email: [email protected]

www.vicasol.es