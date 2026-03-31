Cracks and moisture pose a risk to mushroom yields

When growing mushrooms, an optimal climate is essential. Cultivation cells must maintain high humidity and temperature while preventing contamination by bacteria or pathogens as much as possible.

A common issue in cultivation cells is that moisture can escape through seams, cracks, or poorly sealed surfaces. This creates areas where germs can accumulate and where mushroom flies can settle. These flies spread bacteria and fungi throughout the cells, leaving the cultivation environment vulnerable and putting the harvest at risk.

An effective way to prevent this is by finishing the cells with a protective coating. Properly sealing all seams, cracks, and surfaces eliminates hiding places for flies and ensures the space remains hygienic and easy to clean. Coated surfaces are smooth and water-repellent, making it more difficult for dirt and germs to adhere.

In addition, a coating protects the structure from moisture, vapour, and substances that can cause mould or deterioration. This extends the lifespan of the cultivation cells and helps maintain a stable climate, contributing to a healthy and safe growing environment for mushrooms.

RibbStyle is pleased to explain how growers can protect their cultivation cells and keep them hygienic. The company will be present at the Champignondagen in the Brabanthallen (22-24 April), stand 4.02.

For more information:

RibbStyle

+31 0113 622 533

[email protected]

www.ribbstyle.nl