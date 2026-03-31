Cultivated areas have declined by more than a fifth since 2021

In Germany, the area under cultivation has declined significantly in recent years. In 2025, strawberries were grown on a total of 12,721 hectares—a decline of nearly 23 per cent since 2021. This is primarily because fewer and fewer strawberries are being grown in open fields. This is evident from the latest figures from the BZL.
© BZL
Under protective coverings, however, cultivation is steadily increasing. Yields per hectare here are more than twice as high as in open fields. In 2025, a record of 2,081 hectares was reached. However, these gains cannot even come close to offsetting the loss of open-field acreage.
Source: BZL