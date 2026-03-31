"The real situation, not a cliché merry-go-round"

Despite stricter laws, excessive working hours and illegal wage deductions continue to characterize the daily lives of many harvest workers in local fields. This is according to the new report on seasonal work for the year 2025, which the "Faire Landarbeit" initiative presented on Friday in Frankfurt am Main. The initiative is a coalition of the IG BAU trade union with advisory networks such as 'Faire Mobilität,' church organizations, and other educational and research institutions. "Seasonal workers from abroad often receive too little pay, are forced to live in substandard housing, and must work at a breakneck pace," summarized Christian Beck, a member of the IG BAU executive board, regarding the findings.

Industry associations have already rejected the sharp criticism: "Every year during harvest season, the media is fed the same old prejudices: seasonal workers take jobs away from Germans,' are 'exploited,' or 'live in barracks.' The fact that these accusations persist surprises us less than the fact that they are typically based on long-outdated images," notes Joerg Hilbers (pictured below), managing director of the Fachgruppe Obstbau.

© Bundesfachgruppe Obstbau

In fact, however, a lot has changed on fruit and berry farms in recent years, he continues. "The statutory minimum wage of €13.90 is now the absolute minimum – many workers earn significantly more based on performance. Accommodations are subject to strict regulations (ASR A4.4) and are designed to be much more comfortable in many places. Inspections by customs, social security, occupational safety, and other agencies are frequent; violations are quickly uncovered. Finally, digitalization ensures communication on equal footing—translation apps make it possible."

A fresh perspective on a well-worn topic

The industry association appeals to the (specialized) media: "Seasonal work in 2026 looks different from some outdated clichés might suggest. And that is precisely why we, as the fruit growers' association, are taking a new approach this time: Instead of reacting defensively to every headline, we are refuting the twelve most common myths—from 'They're taking jobs away from us Germans' to 'Nobody controls this'—with a concise fact-check and verifiable figures. Our goal is clear: let's work together to stop the cliché merry-go-round and paint a realistic picture of the situation. Fair, nuanced, and certainly critical—but based on current data. We ask for a fresh perspective on an issue that is far more mature than some headlines suggest. Our fruit growers truly deserve it."

For more information:

https://www.obstbau.org/