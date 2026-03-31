"Internal product training aligns teams on quality standards"

"We are relieving more and more companies in the fresh produce chain, from seed breeding to retailers, of quality concerns. That is what the customer wants," says Marcel van de Werken of Kiwa Verin. He heads the company's fruit and vegetable division, which, in addition to quality inspections in the sector, also focuses on training inspectors and quality controllers. Kiwa Verin's fresh produce team continues to grow.

© Kiwa VERIN

Variation

Willem Ruisbroek has also been active at Kiwa Verin as key account manager for the past six months. According to him, the variety in the work attracts many people to Kiwa. "One day you are assessing strawberries in Venlo, the next day paprika at the garden stage in North Holland, and the day after that you are providing on-site training on asparagus. People choose to work at Kiwa because of that variety."

"Our big advantage is that we can respond quickly to customer needs. If a company temporarily requires a QC inspector from our team, we can often provide one the same day. That is our strength," says Willem. "Certification is also becoming increasingly important. Because we can offer both QC and QA support, we can professionally assist customers with all their quality and food safety questions."

Traditionally, Kiwa Verin focused mainly on the Dutch seasons, but the quality company is now increasingly active on the import side as well. For example, Marcel recently visited an Egyptian fresh produce supplier to help identify improvements in its processes. "Time does not stand still there either. And we have a great deal of knowledge in the Netherlands, which we are now sharing worldwide."

Little recruitment of young quality controllers

One concern Marcel highlights is the limited inflow of new talent. "That is becoming a problem. We are facing a shortage of quality controllers who carry out the physical work. There is currently quite an experienced group active, who are highly valued, but who will retire sooner or later. Some of the work is already being taken over by AI, but the human factor will always remain necessary."

"The work itself is also changing. Thirty years ago, you stood at the inspection table while the produce passed by, often with the grower standing next to you. With today's systems and measuring equipment, a lot has changed. Optical sorting technology has also significantly improved the quality of many fruits and vegetables. This virtually prevents substandard products from leaving the facility."

Kiwa Verin is also increasingly providing internal calibration training courses at companies. "We invite both quality and commercial staff to these sessions. During these product table discussions, we review defects and diseases to ensure teams are aligned. This works very well in practice," says Willem. "You also see that many international employees have joined larger companies in particular. Therefore, the internal training courses we provide are offered in both Dutch and English. This year, the documentation has also been fully adapted accordingly."

© Kiwa VERIN

Weather influences

When asked about the overall quality situation in the Netherlands, Marcel responds, "Across the board, we can certainly say that the Netherlands delivers high-quality products. As companies grow larger, it becomes easier to achieve uniform quality. However, you always have to deal with the influence of weather conditions, and that is both the beauty and the challenge of the fresh produce sector. Look at the quality issues with products from Spain, Morocco, and Portugal this year; that is simply part of the reality. And next year it may affect another country. One year, Dutch growers start harvesting earlier, while the next year it may be different."

© Kiwa VERIN

"In addition, there are other factors to consider. The ToBRFV virus has had a major impact on tomato cultivation in recent years. The availability of crop protection products will also play a significant role in the coming years. Take, for example, the aphid problem in outdoor crops. If no effective solutions are available, consumers and buyers may have to accept the occasional aphid in their lettuce. In the worst-case scenario, certain crops could even disappear from the Netherlands. For quality controllers, this means a shift in assessment: not only identifying deviations, but also interpreting them correctly within the applicable standards and agreements with buyers. It also requires awareness and alignment: what remains acceptable within quality requirements, and where is the limit?"

Fresh Produce Knowledge Day 16 April

"As Kiwa, we are continuously working on alignment and improvements. On Thursday, 16 April, we are organising our fresh produce Knowledge Day at Veiling Zaltbommel. On that day, professionals in the field of quality and food safety will come together. There will be ample opportunity to inspect and discuss product samples at four product tables (greenhouse vegetables, field vegetables, soft fruit, and miscellaneous and citrus/exotics). This always leads to engaging and valuable discussions, ensuring that everyone remains aligned when it comes to quality," Marcel concludes.

Click here for more information and to register for Kiwa's Vegetable and Fruit Knowledge Day 2026

For more information:

Marcel van de Werken

Kiwa Verin

Tel: +31 88 998 4310

Mob: +31 6 18478246

[email protected]

www.kiwaverin.nl