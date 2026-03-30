Banana prices dip 1% to €0.98/kg amid mixed origin trends

The banana market recorded mixed price movements across origins this week, with overall averages showing a slight decline, according to the latest wholesale data.

Across all origins, the average price stood at €0.98/kg, down from €0.99/kg the previous week, representing a decrease of €0.01 or -1%. Dollar-denominated origins followed a similar trend, also averaging €0.98/kg compared to €0.99/kg a week earlier, marking a -1% change. ACP origins reported a higher average at €1.02/kg.

Among individual suppliers, Belize recorded the highest average price at €1.02/kg, with a range between €0.99/kg and €1.06/kg. Colombia followed with an average of €0.99/kg, based on a range of €0.88/kg to €1.04/kg.

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Costa Rica reported a stable performance, with an average price of €1.00/kg compared to €0.99/kg the previous week, reflecting an increase of €0.01 or 1%. The price range remained between €0.88/kg and €1.04/kg.

In Central America, Guatemala saw a decline, with average prices falling to €0.93/kg from €0.97/kg, a decrease of €0.04 or -5%. Nicaragua recorded an average of €0.96/kg, with prices ranging between €0.93/kg and €0.99/kg.

Across the broader market, price dispersion remains relatively limited, with most origins trading within a narrow band between €0.88/kg and €1.06/kg. The data indicate stable supply conditions, with minor adjustments driven by origin-specific availability and demand.

Overall, the banana market continues to show marginal week-on-week movement, with small declines in average prices across key supplying regions.

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