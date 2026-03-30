Georgia records higher vegetable imports in early 2026

Vegetable imports to Georgia continued to grow and reached a record level in January–February 2026. According to national statistics data, imports totaled $15 million, compared to $13.9 million in the same period of 2025 and $10.1 million in 2024.

The upward trend has been ongoing for several years. Total vegetable imports amounted to $87 million in 2025, $70.7 million in 2024, $60.6 million in 2023, and $47.5 million in 2022. The main supplier countries were Turkey with $6.7 million, followed by Iran with $1.8 million, Uzbekistan with $1.6 million, Azerbaijan with $1.5 million, and China and Turkmenistan.

Tomatoes and dried legumes accounted for the largest share of imports, with tomato prices up 3% and legume prices down around 14%.

Leading imported vegetables by volume were:

Fresh or frozen tomatoes: $3.1 million; 4,295 tonnes

Dried legumes: $2.7 million; 3,511 tonnes

Other fresh or frozen vegetables: $2.7 million; 3,667 tonnes

Onions, leeks, and garlic: $2.2 million; 6,621 tonnes

Fresh or frozen cucumbers: $2 million; 3,339 tonnes

Cabbage, broccoli, and kohlrabi: $545,800; 1,044 tonnes

Carrots, turnips, and beetroot: $477,800; 1,973 tonnes

Fresh or frozen potatoes: $447,800; 1,350 tonnes

Lettuce and radicchio: $300,100; 475 tonnes

Frozen vegetables: $163,100; 105 tonnes

Against the backdrop of rising imports, vegetable exports from Georgia declined significantly. Exports totaled $4.9 million, of which $3.5 million came from domestic production. In 2025, exports reached $11.5 million, including $10.2 million of locally produced vegetables.

The decline was mainly driven by a sharp drop in potato exports, which fell from $7.8 million in 2025 to $722,700 this year. The main export markets remain Ukraine, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Source: bizzone.info