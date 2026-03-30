Queensland growers face fuel shortages threatening harvests

Queensland horticulture growers have been dealing with rising input costs for years. Now, surging fuel prices and critical input shortages are compounding those pressures, pushing farms to breaking point, threatening jobs, and the state's long-term supply of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers CEO Scott Kompo-Harms said growers are being hit from all sides, with years of rising costs compounded by a lack of clear government action.

"Growers have been dealing with rising costs for years, and now these additional pressures are hitting hard," he said.

QFVG is calling for the Federal Government to provide immediate disaster relief funding to primary producers to offset the cost of freight and rising input costs, and the Queensland Government to extend targeted payroll tax relief to help growers manage soaring costs and keep farms operating.

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"Growers cannot wait while government agencies argue over responsibility. Both levels of government must work together and act immediately to support growers, protect jobs, and safeguard Queensland's food supply," Mr Kompo-Harms said.

Recent reports highlight the scale of the challenge. Many growers are running out of fuel for tractors, trucks, and packing machinery, forcing them to ration equipment, stop machines, or divert trucks to petrol stations to conserve on-farm storage. Fuel shortages are already affecting labour and productivity.

"If we don't have fuel for tractors, we can't harvest. Without fuel for local trucks, we can't bring produce to the packing shed. And without fuel for longer-haul trucks, nothing reaches Brisbane," one grower said.

The crisis is not just immediate - it threatens the long-term viability of Queensland's horticulture industry and the state's food supply.

If fuel shortages continue, growers risk missing critical planting and harvesting windows. One Queensland apple grower warned: "If no fuel is available, the fruit will not be harvested, the company will go bankrupt, one hundred or so staff will lose their jobs, apples will not get to the major supermarkets."

Rising fuel costs, packaging shortages, and other input price increases are compounding the crisis. Growers are rationing resources, reducing plantings, and losing staff.

"We have lost staff that we have trained to pick quality watermelons due to not having fuel for tractors for additional hours. This has seen a dramatic drop in harvested quality, leading to lower wholesale prices and farm gate returns," another said.

"Cash flow to our business is critical. If we can't get our ground ready for planting, it will put us years behind," another warned.

"Growers have been patient, but patience is running out. Enough talk - it's time for action. Immediate, practical government support is the only way to keep farms operating, workers employed, and fresh produce on Queensland tables," he said.

© QFVGFor more information:

Natalie Brady

QFVG

Tel: +61 (0) 406 387 381

Email: [email protected]

www.qfvg.com.au