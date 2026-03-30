Bulgarian Vegetable prices rise up to 28.6% while fruit prices decline

Wholesale prices for fruit and vegetables showed mixed movement over the past week, according to data from the Commodity Exchange and Wholesale Markets State Commission.

Vegetable prices recorded increases across several key products. Tomatoes rose from €2.37 to €2.60 per kg, marking a 9.7 per cent increase. Carrots also moved higher, rising by 1.6 per cent to €0.64 per kg. The largest increase was recorded in cabbage, which climbed by 28.6 per cent to €0.72 per kg. Red peppers showed a slight increase of 0.7 per cent, reaching €2.96 per kg.

In contrast, some vegetables declined in price. Cucumbers dropped by 12.4 per cent to €1.90 per kg, while potatoes decreased by 4.1 per cent to €0.47 per kg.

Fruit prices generally trended lower. Bananas declined by 12.4 per cent to €1.48 per kg. Apples fell by 11.8 per cent to €1.27 per kg. Oranges decreased by 3.0 per cent to €1.28 per kg, and lemons dropped by 2.3 per cent to €2.15 per kg. Mandarin oranges were an exception, rising slightly by 1.4 per cent to €1.46 per kg.

Overall, the market index for wholesale food prices increased by 0.49 per cent to 2.667 points, compared with 2.654 points a week earlier.

Source: BTA