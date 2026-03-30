Vietnamese exporters adapt to tighter EU residue limits

Exporters in Vietnam are adjusting production and compliance systems as European Union regulations on maximum residue levels (MRLs) continue to tighten for imported agricultural products.

Recent regulatory updates include lower permissible residue levels for active ingredients and expanded control measures, with stricter thresholds applied to substances no longer approved within the EU. These changes affect the full production chain, from cultivation and harvest to processing and export.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnamese dragon fruit is currently subject to enhanced control under Appendix II of Regulation (EU) 2019/1793, with an inspection frequency of 30 per cent. Other products under increased control include chili peppers at 50 per cent, okra at 50 per cent, and durian at 20 per cent. Passion fruit is not currently included in enhanced inspection measures.

Following notifications of non-compliance related to MRL breaches, the ministry has implemented traceability measures, investigated root causes, and submitted corrective reports to EU authorities. It has also issued guidance to local authorities, industry groups, and exporters to strengthen food safety controls for export products.

Measures include the introduction of integrated pest management protocols and programs to expand the use of biological pest control agents, with the aim of reducing reliance on chemical inputs. These actions have contributed to a reduction in non-compliance notifications, from 64 cases in 2024 to 17 in 2025.

The EU remains a key export market with strict phytosanitary and food safety requirements. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is preparing technical documentation linked to an action plan to address compliance issues, with the objective of negotiating reduced inspection frequencies for selected products under Regulation (EU) 2019/1793.

In parallel, authorities are monitoring draft EU regulations and engaging with EU agencies on developments related to MRL policies. Training and technical outreach programs are being implemented for producers, exporters, and local officials to support compliance.

Production systems are being aligned with sustainability targets, including increased use of biopesticides and biological control methods, alongside reduced use of chemical inputs.

Source: Lao Dong