Liberia imports €27.2 million of onions and carrots

Liberia continues to rely on imports of onions and carrots, despite year-round production potential, with limited access to operational finance cited as a constraint for local growers.

Trade data for the 2025/26 season indicates that Liberia imported an estimated 25,000 metric tons of onions and 8,000 metric tons of carrots from the Netherlands. At export prices of €0.80 (US$0.87) per kilogram for onions and €0.90 (US$0.98) per kilogram for carrots, the total import value reached €27.2 million (US$29.6 million).

"This is money leaving Liberia's economy every season," said Rene Haveman of Terra Agric Liberia Inc. "Our farmers can grow onions year-round, but they lack access to operational finance. Banks do not provide affordable credit, and without that support, farmers cannot scale production to meet national demand."

The situation reflects broader trends across West Africa, where more than 600,000 metric tons of onions have been imported from the Netherlands during the same season. Industry stakeholders indicate that these volumes could be produced locally with policy support and investment.

Agricultural representatives are calling for adjustments in trade policy to support domestic production. "Import reciprocity must mean more than opening our markets to foreign goods," Haveman said. "It must also mean empowering Liberian farmers to produce for Liberian consumers. Otherwise, we remain dependent and vulnerable."

Farmer organisations are requesting measures including access to affordable credit, investment in irrigation and storage, and market protection mechanisms.

Observers note that replacing part of the import volume could support employment, price stability, and domestic supply. Onions and carrots are identified as crops with relatively low barriers to production.

"The Netherlands has shown what coordinated agribusiness can achieve," Haveman said. "Liberia can replicate that success. But it requires government action, operational finance, and a commitment to reciprocity. The time to act is now."

Source: Daily Observer