Namibian grape exports exceed US$65 million in Q4 2025

Namibia exported grapes worth more than N$1.2 billion (US$65 million) during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA). Total horticulture export earnings reached N$1.3 billion (US$70 million), with grapes accounting for the largest share.

Key export destinations included the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Imports of horticulture products remained stable at N$327.1 million (US$18 million), with potatoes, apples, and bananas leading volumes.

NSA Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni stated that the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector continues to play a role in the economy. "The agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors remain paramount as they play a critical role in food and nutrition security, employment creation and increasing income," he said.

Despite higher production, export earnings from agronomy products declined by 79.5 per cent to N$175 500 (US$9,500). "Export earnings were mostly from maize, which accounted for 99.9% of the total export earnings," Shimuafeni said. South Africa and Angola remained the main export markets. Imports of agronomic products decreased by 43.4 per cent to N$488 million (US$26 million), with maize accounting for the largest share.

Shimuafeni stated that the report supports planning and decision-making. "The statistical bulletin will assist users, such as analysts, researchers, and policymakers, in their planning and decision-making process," he said. He also called for improvements in data systems. "There is a need to manage and improve the availability, quality, and accessibility of data and statistics pertaining to this sector."

Source: Windhoek Observer