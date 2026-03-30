Cameroon banana exports rise 7% in 2025

Cameroon exported 225,345 metric tons of bananas in 2025, up 7 per cent from 210,686 metric tons in 2024, according to data from Assobacam, the country's banana industry association.

The increase was mainly driven by two producers. Compagnie des bananes de Mondoni, the second Cameroonian subsidiary of Compagnie fruitière, increased exports by 69.5 per cent to 23,814 metric tons, compared with 14,052 metric tons a year earlier.

The Cameroon Development Corporation also contributed to the higher volumes. Its banana exports rose by 33.6 per cent to 42,286 metric tons in 2025, up from 31,643 metric tons in 2024.

In contrast, shipments from Plantations du Haut Penja declined slightly. The company exported 151,713 metric tons in 2025, compared with 153,258 metric tons in 2024, a decrease of 1 per cent.

Another decline was recorded by Boh Plantations Plc. The company exported 7,532 metric tons in 2025, down 35.8 per cent from 11,733 metric tons the previous year. The reduction follows the suspension of exports from September 2025 after its assets were acquired by Compagnie des bananes de Mondoni and Plantations du Haut Penja.

Following this transaction, Compagnie fruitière has expanded its position in the Cameroonian banana sector and now accounts for more than 80 per cent of production.

Bananas are mainly exported to the European Union and remain among Cameroon's top ten non-oil exports. The country aims to increase production to 500,000 metric tons per year by 2030, in line with targets set in the National Development Strategy 2020-2030.

Source: Business in Cameroon