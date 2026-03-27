Morocco becomes Ireland’s top green bean supplier

Morocco has become the leading supplier of green beans to Ireland, according to EastFruit, following a sharp increase in export volumes.

Ireland imported 817 tons of Moroccan green beans in 2025, 2.5 times more than in 2024 and nearly seven times the volume recorded in 2023. This is the first time Morocco has ranked as Ireland's main supplier.

The Irish market is import-dependent and requires consistent quality and logistics. Between 2019 and 2024, Guatemala supplied more than half of Ireland's green bean imports, with Kenya and the United Kingdom also among the main suppliers. Moroccan exports to Ireland were previously limited and often routed through the United Kingdom.

© EastFruit

Supply dynamics changed in 2024 when Guatemala's exports declined due to disruptions linked to the Panama Canal and tighter EU pesticide residue requirements. As a result, Ireland increased sourcing from alternative suppliers, including Morocco and Kenya. Spain and the Netherlands also expanded their role as re-export hubs, handling Moroccan produce for the Irish market.

In 2025, Morocco increased its share of Ireland's imports to 36.2 percent, overtaking Kenya and the United Kingdom. The increase reflects a shift toward direct supply channels and changes in sourcing patterns within the European market.

Morocco's proximity to Europe, logistics capacity, and pricing structure continue to support its position in the EU fresh produce trade.

Source: EastFruit