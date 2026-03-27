Kristian Weijers and Peter van Veen appointed to Heemskerk fresh & easy management board

Heemskerk fresh & easy will expand its board from 1 April 2026 with the appointment of Kristian Weijers as commercial director and Peter van Veen as operations director. With this step, the Rijnsburg-based company aims to strengthen its commercial position and further enhance added value within the chain.

© Heemskerk fresh & easy

The appointments align with Heemskerk's strategic direction, in which the company is responding to the growing role of fruit and vegetables in a healthy lifestyle. At the same time, affordability remains a key priority. Themes such as consumer behaviour, chain collaboration, sourcing, robotisation, chain optimisation, and sustainability form the foundation.

© W. Heemskerk BV

Kristian Weijers joined Heemskerk in 2017 and previously worked at Lidl and Makro, among others. In his current role, he is responsible for Procurement and Strategic Partnerships and is a member of the management team. In his new position, he will bring all commercial activities, ranging from procurement and partnerships to sales, marketing, and product development, under one central direction.

Peter van Veen has been with the company since 2012 and is also part of the management team. With a background in econometrics, his current responsibilities include supply chain, engineering, IT, and robotisation, as well as various improvement projects. From April, he will be ultimately responsible for the entire operational organisation, with a focus on further optimising performance and efficiency.

In addition to the two new directors, the management team consists of managing director Jantine Heemskerk, finance director Arnoud Breedijk, HR director Gülèn Karakis, and manager Quality, Occupational Health and Safety, and Environment Bob van der Elst.

For more information:

Heemskerk fresh & easy

Vinkenweg 32

2231 NS Rijnsburg

Tel: +31 71 402 13 38

[email protected]

www.heemskerkfresh.com