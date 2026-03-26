Finland cucumber output hits record levels

Finland's cucumber market continues to expand, with consumption and production reaching new levels while supply remains largely domestic.

Cucumber production reached 56 million kilos last year, an increase of 2 million kilos compared to the previous year. On average, consumption is estimated at 10 kilos per person, equivalent to around 28 cucumbers annually.

According to the Finnish Horticultural Association, domestic production accounts for almost all consumption. "Domestic production covers almost 100 per cent of consumption," said Lassi Remes, deputy executive director of the association.

The sector is supported by greenhouse production systems, with Finland reporting high yields. In Närpiö, a greenhouse recorded an output of 256 kilograms per square meter per year.

In parallel, Finland's broader food supply shows contrasting trends. Egg production totals around 80 million kilos annually, exceeding domestic demand by approximately 20 per cent. However, increased exports have reduced availability in the domestic market.

Industry representatives report that more than one quarter of egg production is now exported, supported by higher prices in other European markets. Eggs can reach up to US$1 more per kilo outside Finland.

Retailers attribute shortages to a combination of increased demand and production factors, including the replacement cycle of laying hens.

Within fresh produce, cucumbers remain a key category supported by local production, with greenhouse cultivation ensuring consistent supply levels and limited reliance on imports.

Source: yle