Ireland's trade in fresh produce shows a continued reliance on imports, particularly for fruit categories not produced domestically, according to Central Statistics Office data for 2024.

Per capita consumption figures indicate that bananas are the most imported fresh produce item, at 18kg per person annually. Citrus follows, with 12kg of oranges and mandarins imported per person. Apples account for 10kg per person, while onion imports stand at 8kg per person.

These figures underline the country's dependence on external supply for key fruit categories, particularly tropical and citrus fruit, which are not produced locally. Bananas remain the dominant import category within fresh produce, reflecting steady consumer demand.

© Central Statistics Office

On the export side, Ireland maintains a position in selected horticultural segments. Mushroom exports reached 57,500 tons in 2024, making them one of the main fresh produce export categories. The mushroom sector continues to be a core component of Ireland's horticultural output, supported by controlled environment production systems.

In contrast, the data highlights that fruit exports remain limited, with domestic production focused more on specific categories suited to local growing conditions.

Overall, Ireland exported €223.7 billion worth of goods in 2024 and imported €134.7 billion. Within this, the fresh produce trade reflects a structural pattern of high import dependency for fruit, combined with targeted export strength in mushrooms.

The figures point to a supply chain model where imported fruit supports year-round availability, while local production remains concentrated in crops aligned with Ireland's climate and production systems.

For more information:

Central Statistics Office

Tel: +353 21 453 5000

Email: [email protected]

www.cso.ie