Senegalese mango exporters face EU pest rules and rising costs

Senegalese mango exporters are preparing for the upcoming season under European Union phytosanitary requirements and rising logistics and energy costs.

The European Commission issued a warning in February calling for a reduction in fruit fly presence in shipments. The directive follows import restrictions imposed on Malian exporters at the end of the previous season. Access to the European market depends on compliance with pest control standards, while non-compliance may result in exclusion.

Selle Ndoye, director of FNS Agribusiness, said the sector is focused on meeting the requirements. "Everyone is aware of how sensitive this issue is this season. We will do our utmost to ensure there are no flies in our shipments," he said.

"The Plant Protection Directorate in Senegal is paying particular attention to this matter. I remain confident that the season will go very well and that the Malian scenario will not be on the agenda," he added.

Preventative measures include an early warning system implemented by the Plant Protection Directorate to monitor orchard conditions.

Ndoye noted that reduced supply from Mali may affect market dynamics. "The Senegalese season begins toward the end of the Malian export campaign. Our mangoes will hit the market just as West African supply is lower than usual," he said.

Logistics remain a factor for the campaign. "With everything that's happening right now in the world and the pressure on energy prices, we know there will be a rise in logistics costs," Ndoye said. "But we still don't know the full extent of the crisis or how it will impact our upcoming season."

On the production side, current conditions indicate normal development. "We're seeing good fruit flowering and expect a larger and more uniform sizing than last season," Ndoye added. "There will be plenty of sizes 8 and 9, and overall, we promise our buyers very good mangoes."

The Senegalese mango season starts in late May, making it the latest in West Africa. Market access and logistics performance will shape supply conditions during the campaign, while phytosanitary compliance remains a requirement for exports to Europe.

Source: FoodBusiness