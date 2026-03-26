South Africa wastes 10 million tons of food annually

South Africa discards more than 10 million tons of food each year, around one-third of the 31 million tons produced, at an estimated cost of US$3.4 billion, while around one in five households experiences hunger.

According to Lize Barclay, the issue reflects structural challenges across the food system. "Food waste is not just about throwing away a bruised strawberry," she said. "It is a complex systems issue that touches water usage, energy, land, climate, and ultimately human dignity."

Fruits, vegetables, and cereals account for about 70 per cent of total food waste and loss. Meat, dairy, roots, tubers, and oil seeds contribute a further 28 per cent, indicating inefficiencies across production, distribution, and consumption.

Most waste is directed to a landfill. Around 90 per cent of South Africa's waste ends up in landfill, with organic waste accounting for approximately 27 per cent. "About 90% of waste in South Africa goes to landfill, and organic waste makes up roughly 27% of that," Barclay said. "As food decomposes, it releases methane and carbon dioxide, potent greenhouse gases that intensify climate pressure globally."

Environmental considerations are often secondary to cost pressures and global market conditions. "When we experience more frequent droughts or floods, we are seeing the consequences of how resources are managed," she said. "Reducing food waste is one of the most immediate and practical ways individuals can contribute to easing pressure on energy, water, and land while also saving money."

Barclay noted that reducing waste involves both system-level and household-level measures. Planning purchases, improving storage, using leftovers, and selecting produce that may not meet cosmetic standards can reduce losses. Freezing surplus food and composting organic waste can extend product use and reduce landfill volumes.

Redistribution also plays a role, with households encouraged to share or donate surplus food. "Addressing food waste only requires awareness, intention, and small, consistent actions," she said. "When multiplied across households, these actions can shift the system."

"It is not just food we are throwing away," Barclay said. "It is resources, money, and ultimately dignity."

Source: IOL