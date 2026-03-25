PSB appoints Elena Aguarón as CEO to lead breeding and market expansion

PSB Producción Vegetal, a fruit breeding company specialising in proprietary stone fruit varieties and a portfolio company of Cibus Capital, today announced the appointment of Elena Aguarón as Chief Executive Officer.

Elena brings nearly two decades of commercial and technical experience in global horticulture. She will lead PSB's next phase of development, working closely with the company's leadership team and with Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Stéphane Buffat, to expand the company's breeding programmes and commercial reach.

© PSB Producción Vegetal

"PSB has built a strong reputation for developing fruit varieties that respond to the needs of growers and consumers," said Elena Aguarón. "I look forward to working with Stéphane and the PSB team to strengthen the business and support the continued development and adoption of its varieties."

Elena previously held roles at SNFL Group and International Fruit Genetics, which later merged to form Bloom Fresh. There she worked on the commercialisation and technical deployment of fruit genetics across international markets.

She has also advised growers on agronomy in specialist crops, including table grapes, almonds, and pistachios, served as Lead Agronomist for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, and taught plant science and horticulture at the University of California, Davis.

"PSB has always focused on breeding fruit varieties that perform well for growers," said Stéphane Buffat, Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Elena brings strong technical knowledge and international experience, and I look forward to working with her as we continue to develop our breeding programmes and expand our presence in global markets."

Elena holds a PhD in Horticulture and Agronomy from the University of California, Davis, and conducted postdoctoral research in Plant Science at the California State University. She also holds an MSc in Agronomy, Horticulture and Forestry from the University of Joensuu, Finland, and an MSc in Forestry and Environmental Engineering from the Technical University of Madrid.

© PSB Producción VegetalFor more information:

Caroline Faure

PSB Producción Vegetal

Tel: +34 968 97 92 75

Email: [email protected]

www.psbproduccionvegetal.com