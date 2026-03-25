Vietnamese fruit exports face EU scrutiny over MRL violations

Vietnamese passion fruit and dragon fruit exports to the European Union are under review following findings on maximum residue limit (MRL) violations.

According to a report published in February 2026 by the French General Directorate for Food, based on inspections conducted in 2024, Vietnamese passion fruit recorded a 32 per cent violation rate of EU MRLs. Of 47 samples tested, 15 exceeded the limits. Some samples also contained omethoate, a substance considered potentially harmful to consumers.

Vietnamese dragon fruit showed a lower violation rate of 11 per cent, with one of nine samples exceeding EU limits. The product is already listed in Annex I of EU Regulation 2019/1793, which subjects it to a 50 per cent inspection rate at EU borders.

The report forms part of the EU's coordinated control program, with results used by the European Commission to assess risks and determine regulatory measures. Under EU procedures, the list of high-risk products is reviewed every six months.

With a 32 per cent violation rate, Vietnamese passion fruit faces the risk of being added to the EU list of products subject to enhanced controls or stricter import requirements. Inclusion in Annex I would increase border inspections, while listing in Annex II would require exporters to provide test results and food safety certificates prior to shipment.

Such measures would increase logistics, testing, and storage costs and may lead to delays in customs clearance. Exporters could also face reputational impacts if compliance issues persist.

The Vietnamese Trade Office in France indicated that the issue represents an EU-wide technical requirement. To maintain access to the market, exporters, cooperatives, and producers are advised to review production processes, including cultivation, harvesting, processing, and packaging. Compliance with EU MRL standards and tighter control of pesticide use are required.

Authorities and industry associations are expected to strengthen monitoring systems, provide technical support, and issue early warnings, particularly ahead of further EU reviews planned for the second half of 2026.

In 2025, Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports exceeded US$1 billion. China remains the main destination, while the EU represents a smaller share but applies stricter quality requirements. Passion fruit exports account for hundreds of millions of US$ annually and have increased in recent years, with the EU identified as a potential market.

Source: Tuoi Tre News