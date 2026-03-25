Ghana secures US$20 million to address tomato supply risks

The World Bank has secured a US$20 million grant from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support Ghana in addressing potential tomato supply disruptions.

The intervention follows an export ban by Burkina Faso, a key supplier of tomatoes to Ghana, which has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns about availability and pricing in the market.

Speaking at a World Bank and civil society engagement on food security in Accra, Agricultural Economist Ashwini Sebastian said the programme will focus on strengthening supply systems, improving storage, and supporting local production.

She added that the initiative will be implemented in collaboration with local tomato traders to ensure targeted execution.

"Our colleagues from the Dutch embassy will come in. We have been able to leverage that small grant to get a US$20 million grant for tomato interventions in Ghana from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and so we are in the phase of designing that intervention.

"We will reach out to the tomato association more because we have been having some debates about location and trying to cluster the intervention," she said.

Source: Modern Ghana