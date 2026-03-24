South African apple and pear exports expand despite logistics challenges

South Africa's apple and pear industry continues to evolve, with developments in production systems, market access, and grower collaboration shaping the sector, according to Calla du Toit of Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing and Hortgro Pome.

Du Toit, a fruit grower since 1997 and Procurement Director at Tru-Cape since 2025, said the industry has changed over the past three decades while managing challenges such as logistics constraints.

The sector has established supply relationships with international retailers, requiring consistency in quality and timing. "When you work with large supermarket programmes, the supply chain has to function perfectly. Once fruit is packed with a sell-by date, every hour matters," he said.

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Collaboration among growers has increased over time, with more partnerships between producers and commercial entities. "Today, there is far more cooperation and information sharing. Growers partner with one another and with commercial companies to remain competitive and negotiate better with global retailers."

New entrants are contributing to the sector, including individuals returning to family farms and those entering through partnerships. "There has been an enormous amount of varietal development, and we have a lot of young, capable people bringing fresh energy to the sector," Du Toit said.

Export markets have diversified beyond Europe and the United Kingdom to include Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Tru-Cape exports to more than 105 countries. Markets such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and China have increased in importance, while African markets continue to expand.

Production systems have shifted toward higher-density plantings, new rootstocks, and protective structures. Du Toit noted that some orchards have increased output from 40 or 50 tons per hectare to over 100 tons per hectare using updated systems.

Water management remains a factor in production planning, with growers focusing on efficiency in resource use.

Logistics continues to affect operations, particularly port performance. Exporters have diverted shipments from the Port of Cape Town to other ports such as Durban and Port Elizabeth, increasing transport costs. "That comes at a cost, and ultimately the grower has to carry that cost," Du Toit said.

The industry continues to supply markets in the Northern Hemisphere, with production systems and export networks supporting its position in global fruit trade.

© True-CapeFor more information:

Lucille Botha

Tru-Cape

Tel: +27 (0) 21 850 1800

Email: [email protected]

www.tru-cape.co.za