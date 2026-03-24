Significant increase in Georgian onion exports during early 2026

In January and February 2026, Georgia exported 594 tonnes of onions with a total value of $148,000. This represents a substantial increase compared to the same period in 2025, when exports totaled only 1 tonne valued at $2,000. During the first two months of 2026, all onion exports were directed exclusively to the Armenian market.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, the country exported 245 tonnes of onions in 2025, generating $77,000 in revenue. This followed a 2024 performance of 329 tonnes valued at $122,000.

While export volumes have risen, Georgia remains a significant importer of onions. In January and February 2026, the country imported 6,034 tonnes valued at $1.46 million. Compared to the same period in 2025 ($1.47 million and 6,363 tonnes), imports decreased by 0.27% in value and 5.1% in volume.

The primary suppliers during the first two months of 2026 were:

Azerbaijan: 5,816 tonnes valued at $1.4 million;

Turkey: 216 tonnes valued at $52,000;

Netherlands: 900 kg valued at $2,000.

In 2025, Georgia's total annual onion imports reached 44,236 tonnes with a value of $10.6 million. This marked an increase over 2024 figures ($9 million and 36,022 tonnes), representing a 16.8% rise in value and a 22.8% growth in volume.

Source: bm.ge