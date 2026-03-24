Greek fertiliser and vegetable prices increase on higher input costs

Higher energy, raw material, and transport costs are pushing up fertiliser prices and driving increases in fruit and vegetable prices across Greek markets.

Fertiliser prices have risen in recent weeks as energy costs, raw material prices, and transport expenses increase. The average price per kilogram has reached €0.775 (US$0.84), up from €0.55 (US$0.60) a year earlier, including around €0.035 (US$0.04) per kilogram in transport costs.

For bulk buyers, costs have increased accordingly. A 10-ton order is now priced at €9,810 (US$10,650), compared to €5,500 (US$5,970) last year. The upward trend has accelerated, with prices rising by €0.206 (US$0.22) per kilogram on March 20, bringing immediate-order costs to €0.981 (US$1.07) per kilogram. Industry sources link the increase to higher energy costs, increased prices for key raw materials, and rising transport costs.

The cost increases are moving through the supply chain to consumer markets, particularly in fruit and vegetables.

Prices at open-air markets have adjusted as follows:

Tomatoes have reached up to €3.50 (US$3.80) per kilogram, compared to €2.50.

Cherry tomatoes have reached €7 per kilogram. Peppers are priced between €3.50 and €4, compared to €2.50–€3. Eggplants have reached €3.80–€4, from €2–€2.50. Broccoli is priced up to €2.80, compared to €2.

Source: tovima