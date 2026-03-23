UK strawberry harvesting robots win research award

The University of Essex has received a national award for its robotics system developed for strawberry harvesting. The Sustainable smArt Robotic Agriculture initiative was awarded best research project (industry collaboration) at the AI & Robotics Research Awards 2026.

© University of Essex

The system, introduced in October 2024, is designed to pick, weigh, and package strawberries. The technology uses artificial intelligence to automate harvesting tasks.

Co-designer Dr. Vishwanathan Mohan said the award reflects the project's focus on changes in food production. "The robots utilise AI to automate 'repetitive, labour-intensive tasks', while 'increasing yield, minimising wastage, carbon footprint and sustaining local production'."

© University of Essex

The robots are currently in use at Wilkin & Sons, a jam producer based in Tiptree near Colchester, and at JEPCO, a growing company operating a farm in Thorrington near the university.

The system is being applied to support harvesting operations and address labour requirements in strawberry production.

Source: BBC