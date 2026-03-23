Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

UK strawberry harvesting robots win research award

The University of Essex has received a national award for its robotics system developed for strawberry harvesting. The Sustainable smArt Robotic Agriculture initiative was awarded best research project (industry collaboration) at the AI & Robotics Research Awards 2026.

© University of Essex

The system, introduced in October 2024, is designed to pick, weigh, and package strawberries. The technology uses artificial intelligence to automate harvesting tasks.

Co-designer Dr. Vishwanathan Mohan said the award reflects the project's focus on changes in food production. "The robots utilise AI to automate 'repetitive, labour-intensive tasks', while 'increasing yield, minimising wastage, carbon footprint and sustaining local production'."

© University of Essex

The robots are currently in use at Wilkin & Sons, a jam producer based in Tiptree near Colchester, and at JEPCO, a growing company operating a farm in Thorrington near the university.

The system is being applied to support harvesting operations and address labour requirements in strawberry production.

Source: BBC

Publication date:

Related Articles → See More