Moldovan fruit sector pressured by climate, labor, and irrigation

Climate conditions, labor shortages, and irrigation systems remain key constraints for fruit growers in the Republic of Moldova. The sector faced late spring frosts, prolonged rainfall during harvest, phytosanitary pressure, high fertilizer costs, and competition in export markets last year. More than 120 fruit producers and exporters, together with development partners and government representatives, met this week to discuss challenges and responses.

Although fruit prices increased by 10–15% last year, growers indicate this did not compensate for losses. The sector remains exposed to climate variability and faces a shortage of labor. Currently, only 20–25% of orchards are irrigated, limiting productivity and competitiveness.

"Yes, 2025 was a challenging year because of the frosts. We were affected to some extent, but we still managed to harvest an average of 12 tons of cherries per hectare. It's not the best possible result, but it was good that we managed to secure certain quantities," says farmer Vera Ciobanu.

"I run a company that exports fruit from the Republic of Moldova, mainly grapes, plums, cherries, and apricots. Last year was quite difficult, I would say, given the weather conditions in Moldova and, above all, the global oversupply, especially in Europe. This made it much harder for us to access markets and sell our products at good prices," explains farmer Gheorghe Chișăliță.

According to Iurie Fală, Executive Director of the Moldova Fruct Association, priorities include strengthening export positioning, increasing cooperation among producers, and improving access to irrigation water, financing, and labor. The development of nurseries and orchard modernization is also being addressed. "The Moldova Fruct Association accounts for 67% of all fruit produced and exported from the Republic of Moldova. We have all the necessary prerequisites, because Moldovan fruit is recognized on international markets, above all in the European Union, which is a highly regulated market and whose conditions we must meet," notes Iurie Fală.

The 2025 agricultural year was described as "average to good," despite the impact of late frosts, says Vasile Șarban, State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry. Outlook for 2026 depends on weather conditions, with frost risks extending into early May.

"We believe it will be a productive year, one that will bring us good volumes and high fruit quality. We just have to see how markets will be oriented, given the context of the ongoing military conflicts – one right on our border and another in the Middle East – which are hampering export logistics to Middle Eastern countries and to India, markets that have only recently opened and which have very high potential," says Vasile Șarban.

In April 2025, severe frosts affected around half of the sugar beet area and multiple orchards. A compensation fund of 100 million lei (US$5.6 million) was approved.

Source: Radio Moldova