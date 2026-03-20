Class 1 strawberry variety to open for UK sales next season

AVA™ Berries, part of Angus Soft Fruits Ltd, highlights the commercial performance of AVA Dalicia (asf733.01), a strawberry variety showing consistent results in the field, packhouse, and retail.

AVA Dalicia is noted for its percentage of Class 1 fruit, supported by low waste, even ripening, and a uniform conical shape. These characteristics have been observed during a season in which farms across Southern Europe and Northern Africa were affected by storm events.

Growers report that AVA Dalicia is easy to pick and shows tolerance to botrytis. The variety has also shown the ability to shed petals effectively in less favorable weather conditions, supporting cleaner fruit and picking efficiency during the season.

© ava Berries

Lucy Wilkins, Breeding Programme Director at AVA Berries, said: "AVA Dalicia has consistently demonstrated the agronomic strengths we set out to deliver – strong Class 1 performance, resilience under pressure, and excellent uniformity. Feedback from growers has been extremely positive, particularly around ease of picking and disease tolerance, which are critical traits in increasingly challenging seasons."

From next season, AVA Dalicia will be open for sales in the UK, allowing growers to sell their fruit to UK outlets. UK sales will be subject to growers submitting a declaration to AVA Berries, relating specifically to UK sales only.

David Buxcey, Sales Director at Angus Soft Fruits, added: "From a retailer perspective, AVA Dalicia offers exactly what the category needs – consistent Class 1 fruit, strong visual appeal and reliable performance from field to shelf. Opening the variety for UK sales gives retailers access to a strawberry that delivers uniformity, reduced waste, and confidence in quality, even through challenging seasons. That consistency is key to building trust with shoppers and protecting value across the supply chain."

With its agronomic performance, Class 1 output, and visual characteristics, AVA™ Dalicia is entering the next phase of commercial availability in the UK.

© ava BerriesFor more information:

ava Berries

Tel: +44 (0) 1241 879989

Email: [email protected]

www.avaberries.com