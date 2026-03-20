Nepalese mango production threatened by lack of rainfall

Mango farmers in Dhanusha and across the Tarai-Madhes region are awaiting rainfall as trees are currently in bloom. Growers report that the absence of timely rain may affect fruit set and production.

Badri Mahato, a mango farmer from Bateshwar in Dhanusha, said that the limited rainfall since winter is affecting cultivation. "The trees are full of blossoms, but if it does not rain before the fruit set, powdery mildew could destroy the crop," he said. He added that some farmers have applied pesticides to control disease, but results have been limited. According to him, at least one rainfall event is required to support production.

Farmers have used irrigation pumps, but these are not considered a substitute for rainfall. Manoj Mahato, a farmer from Hariharpur, said the lack of rain is also affecting spring paddy and sugarcane. He noted that while rainfall occurred in hilly and mountainous areas earlier in the week, the region has not received rain since November. He added that early signs of drought are visible.

Umesh Mahato, a technician at the Agriculture Branch of Mithila Municipality, said pest pressure in mango orchards is increasing due to higher temperatures and dry conditions. He stated that the Madhes region is a key production area for mango, with trees, along with litchi and other fruits, currently in bloom. However, water shortages and heat may affect yields, with production potentially declining by 20 to 40 per cent.

Environmental activist Suresh Sharma said rainfall patterns have become more irregular, with periods of heavy rain followed by extended dry spells. He added that water sources in the Madhes region are declining.

According to the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhes Province, mango is cultivated on 42,773 hectares nationally, with production of 513,055 tons per year. Madhes Province accounts for 29,099 hectares and produces 395,794 tons, representing more than 77 per cent of total output.

Commercial mango production is concentrated in districts including Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Bara, and Parsa. Siraha produces 104,676 tons annually, followed by Saptari with 96,000 tons. Dhanusha produces 36,916 tons, Mahottari 32,722 tons, Sarlahi 39,118 tons, Rautahat 62,561 tons, Bara 19,269 tons, and Parsa 4,731 tons.

Source: The Rising Nepal