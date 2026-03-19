Morocco overtakes Kenya as Africa’s top avocado exporter in 2025

Africa exported approximately 430,000 tons of avocados in 2025, with total volumes increasing 16.7 per cent, according to the FAO Tropical Fruits Market Review. Growth was driven by demand in Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, alongside changes in logistics and market access.

Morocco recorded the largest increase, with export volumes rising around 90 per cent year on year to about 141,000 tons in 2025, placing it first on the continent. Kenya dropped to second position, with exports declining 19 per cent to an estimated 105,164 tons. The FAO links this decline to logistics constraints, including disruptions along Red Sea shipping routes, which affected freight patterns during 2024 and 2025.

Shipping diversions via the Cape of Good Hope extended transit times and increased costs. For Kenya, which supplies the European Union, longer transit times affected fruit quality and shelf life. In contrast, Morocco's proximity to Europe allows shipments from ports such as Tangier Med to reach southern Europe within a few days.

Production trends also supported Morocco's position. Output has expanded over the past five years, supported by irrigation investments and new orchards in regions including Souss Massa and Gharb, alongside packhouse development aligned with European retail standards.

Kenya's production is projected to increase by around 4 per cent in 2025, supported by expanded planted area and yields in counties such as Murang'a, Kiambu, and Nakuru. However, regulatory measures also affected exports. In late 2025, Kenya's Agriculture and Food Authority restricted sea shipments during parts of the season to address quality concerns, limiting some volumes to air freight.

Industry participants note that trade performance is increasingly linked to logistics and compliance. "It is increasingly shaped by route reliability, cold chain efficiency, and compliance systems," said Wahiga Macharia of the Avocado Society of Kenya.

In Europe, consumption exceeded one million tons for the first time, reaching 1.07 million tons in 2025, according to the World Avocado Organisation. The EU accounts for around 30 per cent of global volumes, with consumption levels varying across markets.

South Africa exports about 40 per cent of its 155,000-ton crop and is expanding shipments to India, China, and the Middle East. India's imports increased from 1,871 tons in 2022 to 19,120 tons in 2025. Tanzania remains the main supplier to India, supported by duty-free access and shorter transit times.

Africa's export growth continues alongside global expansion, with FAO estimating global avocado shipments increased by about 13 per cent in 2025. "Ports, shipping lanes, compliance regimes, and diplomatic access increasingly determine who captures value," said Macharia.

Source: Sunday World