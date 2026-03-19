Northern Sweden explores expanding apple production

Northern Sweden may have more potential for apple cultivation and apple-based businesses than previously assumed. This was discussed at the workshop "Apples – From breeding to business opportunities," held in Umeå on 2–3 February.

The event, organised by Northfood at Umeå University, brought together researchers, growers, companies, and students to examine how research and collaboration can support the apple sector in northern Sweden.

© Stefan Jansson/Umeå University

"There is growing interest in developing apple production and apple-based products in northern Sweden," said Stefan Jansson, one of the organisers. "By bringing together researchers, growers, businesses, and students, we wanted to explore both the scientific challenges and the business opportunities in this field."

Discussions covered the full value chain, including breeding, cultivation, processing, and business development. Speakers from Umeå University, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), and industry participants addressed research needs and opportunities for collaboration.

Participants noted that northern Sweden may offer conditions for expanded apple production, supported by breeding work and adaptation strategies related to climate conditions. The need for viable business models alongside technical development was also highlighted, with potential identified in areas such as processing, product development, and tourism linked to apple production.

More than 100 students from the Business Development and Innovation course at Umeå School of Business, Economics and Statistics participated. They developed concepts for apple-based businesses, presenting ideas on cultivation methods, circular production, and food products using locally grown apples.

An outcome of the workshop was the proposal to develop a joint white paper. The document would outline research priorities, organisational structures, and support mechanisms for apple production and related businesses in Norrland.

The initiative aims to continue collaboration between researchers, growers, companies, and regional stakeholders.

For more information:

Stefan Jansson

Umeå University

Tel: +46 90 786 53 54

Email: [email protected]

www.umu.se