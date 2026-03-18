Salt-laden winds damage early potato crops in eastern Cyprus

Early potato crops in eastern Cyprus have been affected by strong coastal winds carrying sea salt, impacting production in areas including Ormidia, Xylofagou, Liopetri, and Sotira.

According to Andreas Karyos of the Pancyprian Coordination of Potato Producers, sections of early potato fields were damaged when winds pushed salt inland, affecting crops close to harvest. The salt exposure caused plant stress, leading to drying and collapse.

Producers report that the damage differs from other weather-related events, as salinity is absorbed by the plants and symptoms become visible after the impact has already occurred. In several cases, crops are no longer recoverable.

Farmers are assessing the extent of the losses, with reports indicating widespread impact across affected areas. The situation adds to existing production challenges linked to input costs and weather variability.

Karyos has requested that the Department of Agriculture carry out field inspections to document the damage. Official assessments are required before compensation claims can be submitted.

Source: Ekathimerini