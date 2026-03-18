Croatia transfers apple club license to producer organization

The KIKU family in Croatia enters a new chapter: the commercial club license for KIKU-branded apple varieties has officially been transferred from Fragaria d.o.o. to the Croatian producer organization Domaće Voće d.o.o.

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KIKU apples have already been produced and marketed in Croatia for several years through the cooperation with Fragaria. With the creation and development of the producer organization Domaće Voće, the partners decided to transfer the club license to the organization, which now coordinates production and marketing activities among several Croatian fruit growers, including Fragaria company.

Domaće Voće connects fruit producers from several regions of Croatia, including Slavonia, Međimurje, and Moslavina, with the aim of strengthening the position of locally grown fruit on the market and improving coordination between growers. Apples represent an important part of the organization's production, alongside pears, plums, strawberries, and other berries.

Through this change, the established cooperation with the KIKU brand continues within the same network of producers, while the producer organization Domaće Voće now officially holds the club license for Croatia.

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Mirta Flanjak Laklija, director of Domaće Voće, explains: "The KIKU brand stands for quality and international recognition. By integrating the KIKU license within our producer organization, we aim to further strengthen cooperation between Croatian fruit growers and bring apples from our orchards to consumers."

Dr. Jürgen Braun, CEO of ADEMA, comments: "KIKU is built on partnerships and growers. With the transfer of the license to Domaće Voće, we continue the cooperation established over the past years and further strengthen the organization of the KIKU production in Croatia."

© ADEMAFor more information:

Gabi Oberhauser

ADEMA GmbH

Tel: +39 (0) 471 660 640

Email: [email protected]

www.adema-apple.com