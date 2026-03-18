Bejo expands celery breeding with acquisition of UK program

As Bejo's exclusive UK distributor, Elsoms is sharing an update on developments in Bejo's leafy crop strategy. Bejo has expanded its celery breeding activities through the acquisition of the blanched celery program previously owned by UK-based MRL Seeds Ltd. This step expands Bejo's genetic base and supports its plans to develop a broader celery portfolio for growers.

The acquisition includes several known varieties, including Enterprise and Endurance, along with new hybrids that will enter Bejo's trial program in the coming season. These lines include characteristics such as plant vigour, structure, and tolerance traits, complementing Bejo's existing celery assortment.

© elsoms

Demand for celery continues in both fresh and processed markets. The expanded breeding resource is expected to support further development and response to market requirements. For Elsoms and UK growers, this contributes to the pipeline of new varieties expected to reach the market in the coming years.

Celery remains a widely grown crop due to its use across different segments. By integrating the new material into breeding activities, Bejo will continue development aimed at growers, supply chains, and consumers.

Gerhard Völkel, Head of Leafy Crops at Bejo, commented: "By adding this breeding program to our portfolio, we are expanding our genetic toolbox and reinforcing our ability to respond to market needs. This acquisition enables us to innovate faster and strengthen our position globally."

Bejo will proceed with the integration process and prepare initial trials across key regions. Over time, this is expected to result in a broader celery range.

As these varieties move through evaluation, Elsoms plans to introduce selected lines to the UK market.

For more information:

Elsoms Group

www.elsoms.com