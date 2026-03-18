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Azerbaijan increases avocado imports amid shift in suppliers

Azerbaijan imported 536 tonnes of avocados worth $2.7 million in 2025, according to the State Statistics Committee. Compared to 2024, import volumes increased by 10%, while the total value declined by 25%, indicating a decrease in average prices.

Peru remained the leading supplier, with 315 tonnes worth $1.1 million, showing stable volumes (-0.3%) and a 5% increase in value. Imports from Turkey dropped sharply to 195 tonnes valued at $293,000, down 48% in both volume and value, significantly reducing its share in total imports.

At the same time, Azerbaijan expanded purchases from alternative origins. Imports from South Africa reached 91 tonnes worth $276,000 (+25% in volume, +27% in value). Supplies from Tanzania surged to 83 tonnes worth $259,000, marking a dramatic increase compared to the previous year.

Shipments from Israel also grew significantly, totalling 86 tonnes valued at $217,000, increasing multiple times year-on-year. In addition, Azerbaijan resumed imports from Guatemala for the first time in 14 years, though volumes remained minimal at 0.4 tonnes.

The data reflects a clear diversification of suppliers. In 2024, Turkey and Peru accounted for 83% of imports, whereas in 2025 their combined share declined amid growing deliveries from new origins.

Source: abc.az

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