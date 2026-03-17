Apples and pears stable as asparagus prices fall 25%

UK wholesale fruit prices showed mixed but generally stable movement this week, with modest increases across several apple varieties and pears, while asparagus recorded a notable decline.

Among apples, most varieties posted small gains. Bramley's seedling averaged £1.21 per kg, up £0.01 (+1%), while Cox's orange group rose to £1.13 per kg, increasing by £0.03 (+3%). Egremont Russet recorded the strongest rise, climbing to £2.30 per kg, up £0.24 (+12%). Braeburn remained unchanged at £1.15 per kg, while Gala increased to £1.26 per kg, up £0.09 (+8%). Other late-season apples averaged £1.36 per kg, rising £0.12 (+10%).

In the pear category, Conference pears increased to £1.13 per kg, up £0.04 (+4%). In contrast, Doyenne du Comice declined to £0.90 per kg, down £0.17 (-16%), marking the largest drop within the fruit category this week.

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Limited or no reported pricing activity was recorded for several soft fruit lines, including blackberries, currants, blueberries, cherries, gooseberries, plums, raspberries, and strawberries.

In vegetables, asparagus prices fell sharply. The average price dropped to £19.14 per kg, down from £25.60 per kg the previous week, representing a decrease of £6.46 (-25%). The weekly price range for asparagus was reported between £10.00 and £20.00 per kg.

Overall, the market reflects stable apple pricing with selective increases, mixed movement in pears, and downward pressure on asparagus values.

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