EU avocado demand driven by targeted social media campaign

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is using targeted social media strategies across Europe to support avocado consumption and strengthen market demand.

The organisation operates dedicated social media platforms in Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Instead of translating content from a single account, the WAO manages 15 separate accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, each overseen by local teams familiar with the cultural context of their markets.

Shelly Vorster, managing director of the WAO, said the organisation shifted its digital operations in-house nine months ago, appointing a team led by head of digital marketing Constance Goulletquer.

"We currently operate dedicated social media platforms in Spain, France, Germany, the UK, and Italy. This isn't just one account translated into different languages; in total, we have 15 individual accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, each managed by local experts who understand the specific cultural nuances of their country."

Vorster said the strategy is designed to reach specific consumer segments directly.

"It is a precision-targeted strategy designed to increase demand for our members' fruit by directly reaching out to consumers."

She noted that European markets are at different stages of avocado consumption.

"In the UK and Germany, which are developing markets, we embed avocados into daily routines. In Italy, an emerging market, our focus is on basic education and versatility."

The WAO plans to expand its digital presence further this year by launching new accounts in Portugal and the Netherlands.

The organisation also uses influencer partnerships to support consumer engagement. According to Vorster, more than 95 content creators have collaborated with the WAO over the past eight months.

"We view lifestyle influencers not as celebrities but as modern-day opinion leaders in food and health."

These collaborations are used to promote the nutritional characteristics of avocados and to demonstrate how the fruit can be incorporated into daily diets.

WAO data shows that most audience reach is generated through organic engagement rather than paid advertising.

"Since bringing our digital operations in-house, 99% of our reach has been organic, which means we aren't just buying views; we're earning them through high-quality content."

Recipe content forms another component of the organisation's strategy to support avocado consumption. The WAO develops recipes internally and also incorporates user-generated content from consumers sharing their own preparation ideas.

Social media campaigns have also included partnerships with brands. Vorster said an unpaid collaboration with Spanish lifestyle brand Mr. Wonderful for World Avocado Day reached more than 320,000 consumers and generated 13,600 comments.

The organisation uses different social media platforms depending on the target demographic.

"In Spain, where we focus on families and older millennials, Facebook and Instagram are our primary tools. In markets where we are courting the younger Gen Z audience, TikTok and Instagram take centre stage."

Source: Farmer's Weekly