Spanish tomato exports have decreased by 43% over the past thirteen years

From 2013 to 2025, Spain's tomato export volume nearly halved, decreasing by 445.39 million kilos, according to Hortoinfo data derived from Estacom (Icex-Tax Agency) under code 0702 of the European Communities' Integrated Tariff (TARIC).

Almeria, the leading exporting province, with 67.49% of the total, experienced a 30% decline in its exports. Murcia, accounting for 10.34% of the total, saw its exports fall by 56%, while Granada, third in the ranking with 5.48% of the Spanish total, reduced its shipments by 62%.

In 2025, Spain exported a total of 581.36 million kilos of tomatoes, which is 43.38% less than the 1,026.75 million kilos exported in 2013. In terms of value, exports totaled 1,052.53 million euros, 12.42% less than the all-time high of 1,201.88 million euros in 2023.

In 2025, the average export price of tomatoes reached 1.81 euros per kilogram, representing an 82.83% increase since 2013. Among the top five destinations, the United Kingdom paid the highest price at 2.38 euros per kilogram. The Netherlands came next with 1.87 euros per kilogram, while Germany, the leading volume buyer, paid 1.83 euros per kilogram.

In 2025, Germany was the top importer of Spanish tomatoes, with 192.29 million kilos representing 33.08% of the total, valued at 352.62 million euros. France ranked second, buying 82.97 million kilos (14.27%) for 116.38 million euros, with an average price of 1.40 euros per kilo.

The United Kingdom ranked third with 57.55 million kilos (9.9%) and a value of 136.84 million euros. The Netherlands purchased 45.19 million kilos, worth 84.67 million euros, at an average price of 1.87 euros per kilo. Poland finished in the top five with 42.35 million kilos and 64.39 million euros at 1.52 euros per kilo.

Almeria led the list of exporting provinces in 2025, with 392.36 million kilos and 655.15 million euros, at an average price of 1.67 euros per kilo. Murcia ranked second, with 60.12 million kilos worth 104.76 million euros and an average price of 1.74 euros per kilo. Granada was in third place with 31.87 million kilos exported, valued at 98.71 million euros, with an average price of 3.10 euros per kilo.

Source: hortoinfo.es