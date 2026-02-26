Tight supply supports higher strawberry, asparagus, and aubergine prices in Belgium

With significantly lower volumes in many cases, the average prices at the auctions of the Association of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives in week 8 are often much higher than a year earlier. An exception is tomatoes, where volumes are indeed higher than a year earlier, yet with a higher average price of 1.67 euros per kilo for vine tomatoes. Loose tomatoes are 1.49 euros per kilo, a lower price than a year ago.

© LV Vlaanderen/VBT

Strawberry volumes remained substantially lower, resulting in an average price of €11.64 per kilogram in week 8. Blackberry volumes were also slightly down year-on-year, while prices increased to an average of €18.02 per kilogram.

The same trend was observed for asparagus. Loose white asparagus reached an average price of €20.02 per kilogram. Pre-packed white asparagus was sold at an average of €18.55 per kilogram.

Aubergine volumes were more than 50% lower than last year, leading to an average price of €1.92 per kilogram. Supplies of courgettes and sweet peppers were still limited. The first courgettes of the season were traded at €2.00 per piece, while early red sweet peppers achieved €3.00 per kilogram.

Cucumber prices remained above last year's level, although they declined compared to week 7 (link in Dutch). The average price stood at €0.74 per piece in week 8.

© LV Vlaanderen/VBT

View all VBT average prices for week 8 here.