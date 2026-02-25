Uzbekistan and Serbia sign agreements on horticulture and seed development

Uzbekistan and Serbia have signed cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening trade and advancing horticulture and seed production in Uzbekistan.

The documents were concluded during a business forum held in Tashkent as part of a Serbian delegation visit. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture signed memorandums of cooperation with Serbian companies Evro Kalem Trade Ltd and Superior d.o.o.

The memorandum with Evro Kalem Trade Ltd focuses on horticulture development. It provides the import of high-quality fruit and ornamental plant seedlings, their subsequent cultivation under Uzbek conditions, and the organisation of training programmes, seminars, and knowledge exchange for farmers, agronomists, and technical specialists.

The agreement with Superior d.o.o. targets seed production. It covers the import of adapted hybrid seeds, the improvement of breeding programmes, and the introduction of modern agricultural technologies. The document also foresees the establishment of local seed production at a later stage.

According to the parties, the signed agreements are intended to accelerate technological modernisation in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector, improve product quality, and strengthen export potential through the adoption of updated production practices.

