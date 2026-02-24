Ukraine publishes updated export-oriented catalogue of organic berry and nut producers

An updated catalogue of Ukrainian organic producers targeting export markets has been published in Ukraine. The initiative is designed to facilitate direct connections between Ukrainian farmers and international buyers.

The catalogue features 115 export-oriented companies that have passed international certification procedures. Each company profile includes a description of production, a list of certificates confirming organic status under EU, U.S., and other standards, and direct contact details for cooperation.

For international partners, the information is structured by product category. These include raw materials such as cereals, oilseeds, and pulses; berries and nuts in fresh and frozen formats; and value-added products such as juices, vegetable oils, and other processed goods. The berries and nuts section highlights suppliers of both fresh and frozen products intended for foreign markets.

In addition to the producer database, the publication provides a concise overview of Ukraine's organic sector. The review outlines production volumes, market dynamics, and key market players, offering context for potential investors and trading partners.

According to sector representatives, the catalogue demonstrates that Ukrainian producers continue to maintain international certification and expand their ассортимент of value-added organic products despite ongoing challenges.

The publication is positioned as a working tool for use at international trade fairs, trade missions, and diplomatic meetings where Ukraine's agricultural sector is presented to foreign stakeholders.

Download the catalogue

Source: www.seeds.org.ua