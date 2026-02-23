Diatec Group appoints new CEO and Vice President

Diatec Group announces the strengthening of its corporate governance with the appointment of Sebastiano Odorizzi as Chief Executive Officer and Francesco Mosna as Vice President. Diego Mosna remains President.

This organisational change is intended to support the development of certified adhesive solutions for food packaging serving international markets, where regulatory compliance, traceability, and supply chain reliability are required.

Supporting export-oriented food packaging operations

In the fresh produce sector, export markets require food safety standards, consistent application performance, and documented regulatory compliance throughout the supply chain.

Diatec develops hot-melt and water-based adhesive formulations for primary and secondary food packaging applications, operating under ISO 22000 certification for food-contact materials and supporting producers and packers active in regulated export markets.

"In international food supply chains, documented compliance and process stability are critical competitiveness factors," states Diego Mosna. "The strengthened governance structure enhances coordination between technical development, quality assurance, and industrial customer support."

International standards and sustainability

In addition to ISO 22000 certification, the Group operates under ISO 9001, FSC, and ISO 14001, recently obtained for the Cles site, supporting supply chains that require transparency, environmental responsibility, and regulatory robustness.

With an export-oriented structure and an international production footprint, Diatec works with fresh produce operators requiring regulatory compliance and application performance in global markets.

