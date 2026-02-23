Kazakhstan eyes exports of Almaty Aport apples following interest at Grüne Woche

Kazakhstan plans to launch exports of Almaty Aport apples and processed products made from the variety after European buyers expressed interest at Grüne Woche 2026 in Germany.

To support market entry, national export development operator QazTrade and the Association of Almaty Aport Producers signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The association unites eight farms with a combined annual output of 1,500–2,000 tonnes of apples. Exports are currently minimal, and the memorandum is seen as a step towards building a structured export model.

Roman Safarov, president of the association, said the key advantage of the Aport variety is its distinctiveness. Unlike mass-market varieties focused on volume and storage life, Aport is characterised by pronounced flavour, strong aroma, and large fruit size. Orchards are located at altitudes above 850 metres, which influences flesh density and taste profile.

At the Berlin exhibition, producers showcased not only fresh apples but also processed products, including fruit leather and apple chips. Juice, vinegar, and dried fruit made from Aport are also produced.

According to QazTrade CEO Aitmukhammed Aldazharov, Almaty Aport is registered as a geographical indication.

Source: eldala.kz