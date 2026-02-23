Uzbekistan becomes Russia’s largest supplier of fresh grapes and raisins in 2025

Uzbek agricultural producers strengthened their positions on foreign markets in 2025. According to data from Rosselkhoznadzor, cited by TASS, Uzbekistan ranked first in supplies of fresh grapes and raisins to Russia. Total exports reached 198,000 tonnes, up 11.4% compared with the previous reporting period.

Shipments from Uzbek producers were nearly four times higher than those from China. At the same time, Chinese grape and raisin exports to Russia also increased significantly, tripling to 51,500 tonnes.

In total, Russia imported 6.1 million tonnes of fruit and nuts in 2025. Citrus accounted for around 1.8 million tonnes, including oranges, mandarins, lemons, grapefruits, and clementines. Turkey remained the leading citrus supplier, exporting more than 599,000 tonnes. Banana imports were stable at over 1.4 million tonnes, broadly in line with 2024.

Imports of melons, watermelons, and papaya rose by 20.7% to 335,200 tonnes. Uzbek exporters doubled supplies in this category to 111,000 tonnes. Turkey increased melon exports by 26.1% to 16,100 tonnes, while Azerbaijan expanded shipments 2.6 times to 14,400 tonnes.

Imports of berries and other fruit exceeded 528,600 tonnes. Azerbaijan increased exports by 14.3% to 213,400 tonnes, while China raised shipments by 45.7% to 37,500 tonnes.

The nut market totalled 90,400 tonnes. Vietnam supplied 15,200 tonnes (+28.1%), Iran 9,800 tonnes (+13.2%), and the Philippines 9,400 tonnes (+22.5%). Supplies from China and Kazakhstan reached 7,100 and 6,100 tonnes respectively.

Dry fruit imports exceeded 48,600 tonnes. Uzbekistan increased supplies by 28% to 10,500 tonnes, while Tajikistan exported 12,300 tonnes, up 19.8%.

Viticulture in Uzbekistan has deep historical roots. The country's climate, characterised by significant day–night temperature differences and high sunshine levels, supports grape varieties with high natural sugar content. Uzbek kishmish is widely traded internationally and is traditionally dried in natural shade without additional chemical preservatives.

Source: upl.uz