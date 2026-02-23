Moldovan apple stocks fall to 100 thousand tons

Moldova Fruct Association estimates February stocks of marketable apples in storage at 100 thousand tons, down from 120 thousand tons earlier this year, according to Logos Press. In January, Moldova exported almost 11 thousand tons of apples. Despite winter holidays and technical issues related to euro quota activation, the result was close to last year, though 800 tons lower. The highest January export volumes were recorded in 2018 and 2021, exceeding 19 thousand tons.

Export activity increased in February, supported by demand from Belarus and Russia. However, by the last decade of the month, no accelerated export movement was observed. Producers have signaled their intention to release larger volumes from storage in late February and early March and are seeking updates on market access, prices, and logistics. Exporters indicate that high stocks in Europe continue to limit price momentum.

WAPA has reported elevated marketable apple stocks in Italy, Poland, and France. Polish operators estimate stocks near 1 million tons in February, with slow activity on the fresh market. EastFruit monitoring shows February average prices in Poland at 0.52 euros per kilogram for Golden Delicious and 0.35 euros per kilogram for Idared. The industrial apple segment has not supported the fresh market, with limited raw material demand. In Germany, demand for concentrated raw material is also limited, and industrial apple prices have declined to 0.12 euros per kilogram.

In Moldova, association representatives stated that only one processing enterprise operated intermittently in January and February due to frost, high energy costs, and risks of raw material losses during processing. Processing activity is expected to increase gradually in March despite slow concentrate market conditions. The forecast starting spring price is around US$0.17 per kilogram, slightly above last year, attributed to psychological rather than economic factors.

From the 2025 harvest resource, processors may take 10 thousand to 20 thousand tons for concentrate. Fresh market sales, both domestic and export, are expected to rise regardless of price levels. Marketable stocks from the previous harvest are expected to be cleared by June, supported by relatively moderate remaining volumes.

