Punjab broccoli prices reach US$2.50 p/500g as demand grows

Farmers in Punjab are increasing broccoli cultivation as demand rises among upper-income consumers, reports Wealth Pakistan. Although broccoli remains a niche crop compared to cauliflower and cabbage, it is available in major supermarkets, specialized vegetable outlets, and online platforms.

Production is concentrated on the outskirts of major cities, particularly Lahore, as well as in Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan districts.

"This is a profitable crop. There is a strong demand for broccoli in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi," said Pir Mehmoud Chishti, a grower from Tibba Sherkot in Pakpattan district.

Despite higher prices, growers face marketing challenges due to an underdeveloped distribution network. "The retail price of broccoli ranges between Rs400 and Rs700 per 500 grams, which is significantly higher than cauliflower or cabbage," he said. This equals approximately US$1.43 to US$2.50 per 500 grams. Imported seed remains the highest input cost.

"You cannot supply broccoli in large quantities. Sending small volumes is more profitable because the demand is limited. In case of oversupply, growers face losses," Chishti added.

Broccoli is primarily sold to high-end hotels, departmental stores, and select vegetable shops in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Some farms also market directly to households via online channels. The green variety is the most widely grown. The crop is produced during the cool season from September to March.

All broccoli seed used in Pakistan is imported from Holland, Japan, China, and Thailand. "A 10-gram packet costs around Rs3,000," said Tahir Saleemi, a vegetable seed dealer, equivalent to about US$10.71. He noted that developing local varieties could reduce costs.

"The seed production phase of broccoli falls in late March and April. Because of high temperatures during this period, we have not yet succeeded in developing a local variety," said Wajeeha Khan from the Vegetable Research Institute in Faisalabad. "Hopefully, we will succeed in developing a local broccoli variety in the future."

According to Khan, broccoli requires low temperatures, making Punjab suitable for winter production. "It can easily be grown alongside cauliflower and cabbage in the same field," she said. Cultivation is typically done on small plots, sometimes on less than 0.40 hectares.

Nutritionists cite broccoli's fiber content, vitamins C, K, and A, and compounds such as sulforaphane as drivers of consumption trends.

